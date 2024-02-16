PRESS RELEASE – The U.S. Embassy Apia delivered 100 treatment courses of Paxlovid to the Ministry of Health of Samoa.

“In the interest of the public’s Health, the United States is engaging with its international partners to build a coordinated and multilateral effort aimed at ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi.

The donation signifies the unyielding commitment to strengthening the bond between the United States and Samoa, particularly in the healthcare sector. Having recognized the ongoing global continuation of COVID-19, the United States continues to respond with this essential humanitarian aid, underscoring the spirit of mutual collaboration and shared global responsibility. The American government acknowledges Samoa’s relentless efforts in providing healthcare services to its citizens.

ENDS.

SOURCE – US Embassy Apia, Samoa