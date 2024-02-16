Tribal Clean Energy Grants: applications now open for tribes and tribes’ contracted service providers for clean energy projects

Commerce is now accepting applications to support the planning, design, and construction of clean energy projects that promote tribal sovereignty, advance resiliency, and contribute to Washington’s decarbonization goals. These funds are exclusively available for federally recognized tribes and tribes’ contracted service providers.

Approximately $16 million dollars will be available to support the following project areas:

Tribal clean energy development

Clean and resilient energy projects

Electric grid modernization and innovation

Innovative large-scale and dual-use solar

Solar paired with battery storage for community facilities and low-income community solar

Clean energy project siting and permitting

Building, industry, aviation and maritime decarbonization

State match to unlock federal funding

To learn more about this opportunity please consider attending a pre-application conference:

Applicants only need to submit one application per project to apply for grant funding, and they may submit applications for multiple projects. Commerce will evaluate each application across all potential programs and match projects to the relevant funding source(s).

No match is required for this program; however, projects that document match or leveraged funding from other sources will be prioritized.

For program documents including full eligibility details, evaluation criteria, application materials, listening session resources, and weekly Q&A documents, please review the Tribal Clean Energy RFA materials (on Box).

Questions? Contact EPICgrants@commerce.wa.gov and check the EPIC website often for updates. We will offer several ways to get updated and stay connected to current information about this grant opportunity through the process.