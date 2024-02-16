Federal Aviation Administration Awards $30.6 Million for Hawai‘i Airport Improvements

Main, News Posted on Feb 15, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $30.6 million to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) for improvements at two Hawai‘i airports – the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and the Kahului Airport (OGG). The awards are part of $970 million in grants for fiscal year 2024 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that the Biden Administration announced today to improve airports across the country.

“We appreciate the support of the Biden Administration, the FAA, and our congressional delegation to dedicate Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds toward our ongoing efforts to modernize Hawai‘i’s airports,” said Hawai‘i Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen. “This investment in our airports will allow us to continue to improve operational efficiencies, prioritize safety, security and accessibility, and enhance the overall airport experience for visitors and residents.”

Hawai‘i’s share of the grants will be invested in the Honolulu and Kahului airports as follows:

$22 million to HNL: The funds will be used for concrete spalling repairs to the Terminal 2 roadway for the Wiki Wiki shuttle, expansion of passenger sidewalks, and improvements to lighting and electrical systems at the Diamond Head Concourse.

The funds will be used for concrete spalling repairs to the Terminal 2 roadway for the Wiki Wiki shuttle, expansion of passenger sidewalks, and improvements to lighting and electrical systems at the Diamond Head Concourse. $8.6 million to OGG: This award will go towards the construction of a new two-story security screening checkpoint facility at the south end of the ticket lobby (South TSA Checkpoint). The facility will include six new TSA screening lanes. A pedestrian bridge over the existing service road will connect the new checkpoint facility to Hold Room A.

In fiscal year 2023, FAA awarded HDOT $10 million for Phase 1 of the HNL Terminal 2 roadway project, and $1.2 million to replace the airport fire alarm system at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole.

