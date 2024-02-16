IICSR Group leads Sustainability Dialogues in North America
Panelists at Discussion at the Integrating UN SDGs in emerging economies - Sustainability dialogue series
Events on Sustainability have evolved from creating awareness to leading action and implementation, thus forging a journey from concept to reality.
Events on Sustainability have evolved from creating awareness to leading action, finding solutions and implementation, thus forging a journey from concept to reality.”ATHERTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability Dialogues in North Americas by IICSR Group
— Harsha S, MD IICSR Group
The growing prominence on ESG, Climate change, Human rights has ignited the need for Sustainability Dialogues from big corporations trickling down to individuals contribution towards the cause. The cause of organizing these events has evolved from creating awareness or sensitization to what next? and implementation ways.
In view of the changing dynamics, IICSR group is organizing Sustainability dialogues across North Americas on topics related to sustainable development. The platform is to give opportunity to the corporates to share their initiatives and entrepreneurs to share their impact innovations.
Harsha S, Managing director IICSR Group states that “Sustainability dialogues is to discuss on the most sensitive topics whose solutions are unfounded and together as a society we could find solutions through technology innovations or setting a new practice”
As each industry has its own sustainability challenges, IICSR Group intends to organize industry focussed sustainability dialogues for co-learning, exchanging knowledge and practices. Some of the sessions are conducted in hybrid mode and recordings are available in the public domain for further dissemination of knowledge. The upcoming sustainability dialogues are focused on:
Toronto, Ontario:
Topic: Deliberations on SDGs and Climate changes in Toronto
Date: 22nd Feb’24
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm ET
Venue: 5 elements, Avenue road
Atherton, California:
Topic: NetZero a reality?
Date: 23rd Feb’24
Time: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm PST
Venue: Menlo College, Atherton
Salt Lake city, Utah:
Topic: Deliberations on SDGs and Climate changes in Salt Lake city, Utah
Date: 1st March’24
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm PST
Venue: The Break sports grill, South Jordan, Utah
Miami, Florida:
Topic: Greenwashing - Measures to address them
Date: 15th March’24
Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm PST
Venue: Segrado cafe, Miami
To join the movement for sustainable development and meet like minded people you could register and follow: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/iicsr-group-17456706513
Vishal Vengurlekar
IICSR and Sustainability Knowledge Management
+1 628-283-9580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
IICSR Campus video