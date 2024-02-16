Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe Will be This Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, February 16 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 15, 2024

The 2024 Community Resource Fair and Forum hosted by MCPD will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, who serves on the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee and Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee; Mariela Leon, Hispanic community liaison with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); and Monika Hammer, public information officer at Montgomery County Recreation. The show will air on Friday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The upcoming radio show will feature special guest, Councilmember Balcombe, who represents Council District 2 - the northwestern portion of the County. During the show, she will discuss her top legislative priorities for 2024, along with the proposed projects in the Recommended Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Capital Budget and the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for District 2. Some of her top priorities include the Clarksburg Library, the Poolesville Recreation Center and a Student Center for Montgomery College Germantown Campus.

The second half of the show will highlight the upcoming 2024 Community Resource Fair and Forum hosted by MCPD. The event will take place on March 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Long Branch Community Center and will feature Community Opioid Prevention Education Trailer tours, Narcan training, immigration resources, MCPD recruitment, youth entertainment, and so much more.

The show will conclude with a discussion of the annual “Project Prom Dress” hosted by Montgomery Recreation. The department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories that students will be able to choose from during the third giveaway event. Beginning this week until Feb. 29, dresses, suits and accessories can be donated at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Montgomery Recreation will also host special collection dates on Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center in Chevy Chase, and Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #