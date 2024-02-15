Modified District Government Services for Presidents’ Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, February 19, District Government will observe Presidents’ Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19



Access to Emergency Shelter

Most low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, February 19. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Ave NW, is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24-hours a day and will be open on Monday, February 19.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) Community members experiencing mental wellness challenges or crises may call 988 anytime to connect with a trained counselor. The following resources are also open on Monday, February 19:

The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a 24/7 safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need and is open to individuals 18 years and older at no-cost, and with no insurance necessary.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services and extended observation beds for individuals 18 years of age and older by calling (202) 673-9319.

The Community Response Team (CRT) provides 24/7 support to adults who are experiencing emotional, psychiatric or substance use vulnerabilities, including on-the-spot assessment and referral to behavioral health care. The response team is available by calling (202) 673-6495.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



DC Public Library (DCPL) The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 am - 5:30 pm. One neighborhood library location in each Ward will be open from 9 am - 5 pm.: Mt. Pleasant Library, Tenley-Friendship Library, Petworth Library, Woodridge Library, Southwest Library, Benning/Dorothy I. Height Library, Anacostia Library. The libraries were selected based on their size and proximity to public transportation. The Library is also available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling on Monday, February 19. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Monday, February 19 will be serviced on Tuesday, February 20. Leaf collection will operate on schedule. Bulk trash removal will be suspended on Monday, February 19.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice. The Fort Totten Transfer Station is always closed to the public on Mondays. It will be open on Tuesday, February 20 for normal residential drop-off.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Monday, February 19 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Monday, February 19, on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, February 19, 2024, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, February 19, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, February 20.



All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule. DC Streetcar will operate on a normal schedule.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Monday, February 19 and reopen on Tuesday, February 20.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, February 19. DPR facilities will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, February 20.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, February 19.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Monday, February 19.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, February 19.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, February 19 with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, February 17 and Monday, February 19. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, February 20.

Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, February 19. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Monday, February 19.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, February 19.



