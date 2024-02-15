CANADA, February 15 - From Infrastructure Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2024/02/federal-and-provincial-governments-invest-in-sewer-system-transformation-for-oak-bay.html

Stormwater and wastewater infrastructure in Oak Bay will undergo significant upgrades thanks to a combined investment of more than $8.8 million from the federal and provincial governments along with the District of Oak Bay.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister Anne Kang, and Mayor Kevin Murdoch, this project will transform the sewer system in Oak Bay.

Funding will improve both stormwater and wastewater management by separating the existing combined sewer system in the Uplands neighbourhood of the district. During heavy rainfall, combined systems are susceptible to overflow, causing effluent to be discharged into local bodies of water. While most contaminants are filtered out before the untreated water is reintroduced into the environment, overflows can still have a negative impact. Constructing new storm sewers and outfalls will allow the current system to be used exclusively as a wastewater sewer, helping to safeguard the community from flooding and the environment from possible adverse effects.

Investing in local stormwater and wastewater systems is key to improving people’s quality of life, protecting waterways, and positioning communities for growth.

By continuing to work closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that Canadians have access to reliable, modern services that build a sustainable future for all, while limiting impacts on the local environment.

Quotes

“As a long-time champion of green technology, I recognize the importance of investing in systems that reduce our impact on the environment that we inhabit. Separating Oak Bay’s combined sewer system is key to better stormwater and wastewater management, that in turn safeguards local infrastructure, waterways, and ecosystems. We will continue to work with our partners across the country to support projects that guarantee a safer, cleaner future for all.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Oak Bay is one of B.C.’s many beautiful coastal communities. That’s why we’re helping ensure people in these communities have sustainable stormwater and wastewater management services for years to come. We are proud to work with all orders of government on projects that help keep our water clean, look after the environment, and make sure people and the ecosystem stay safe and healthy.”

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

“Infrastructure is the backbone of a community, and while not always seen, it serves a vital role in livability. This investment from all three levels of government helps ensure that residents of Oak Bay and the wider region are better prepared for the impacts of climate changes and that our natural waterways and environment are protected.”

His Worship Kevin Murdoch, Mayor of the District of Oak Bay

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,535,580 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing $2,946,022 and the District of Oak Bay is contributing $2,357,349.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, nearly 100 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $463.6 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $305.1 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

