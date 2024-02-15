Funding available to organizations targeted by hate, violence

CANADA, February 15 - The Province will support community organizations that have experienced or are at risk of experiencing hate-motivated crimes with assistance for enhanced security measures and repairs.

The Anti-Hate Community Support Fund provides financial support to places of worship, cultural community centres and other at-risk groups, such as 2SLGBTQ+ organizations. Funding can be used for security equipment, graffiti removal and repairs to damaged property, as part of efforts to respond to hate-motivated crimes. Since the grant launched, 11 organizations have received a total of $102,114.

“Let me be unequivocal. There is no place for hate in British Columbia,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Our government staunchly opposes those seeking to create divisions in our communities and stands firm in our support for these organizations, ensuring their safety and the safety of their members.”

Applications to the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund are still open and the application process has been designed to be as simple as possible. Eligible organizations may receive as much as $10,000 to help keep their facility safe and support repairs caused by hate-motivated incidents.

This funding is made available through civil forfeiture, which works to remove profits from unlawful activity and redirects it to support communities and victims of crime.

Quick Facts:

The Anti-Hate Community Support Fund was launched on Nov. 28, 2023, to support identifiable groups in B.C. that have experienced, or who are at risk of experiencing, hate-motivated crimes, or incidents.

The $500,000 fund is intended to support organizations, such as places of worship or cultural community centres, that have sustained damages to their sites or are seeking to enhance security measures in and around their sites.

Expenses incurred on or after Jan. 1, 2023, will be considered for funding. Eligible organizations that have more than one site are permitted to apply for a maximum of three sites. One application per site is required.

Organizations that have received funding are not being publicly identified to support their safety from future hate-motivated incidents.

Learn More:

To apply for the grant and learn more about Anti-Hate Community Support Fund, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/crime-prevention/community-crime-prevention/grants/anti-hate-grant