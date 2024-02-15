Reservations are now available at three popular BC Parks backcountry campgrounds to help better plan camping trips.

Campsites can now be reserved four months in advance of the arrival date at:

Porcupine Campground in Mount Assiniboine Park: reservations open Feb. 21, 2024, for arrivals starting June 21.

Kicking Horse Campground and Frosty Creek Campground in E.C. Manning Park: reservations for Kicking Horse open Feb. 28, 2024, for arrivals starting June 28. Reservations for Frosty Creek open March 26 for arrivals starting July 26.

Reservations guarantee a site will be available when hikers arrive at a backcountry campground. They also help support conservation by reducing overuse and impacts to vegetation and wildlife habitat.

Trails provide the only land access to Mount Assiniboine Park, located west of the B.C.-Alberta border in the Canadian Rockies. The park has five backcountry campgrounds offering a total of 75 campsites. Porcupine Campground has 10 tent pads and is located near Citadel Pass, about halfway between the Sunshine Village trailhead in Banff National Park and Magog Lake in the core area of Mount Assiniboine Park.

E.C. Manning Park is located in the heart of the Cascade Mountains in southern B.C. and has 10 backcountry campgrounds, offering a total of 55 campsites. Frosty Creek Campground has nine tent pads and is located 6.5 kilometres from the Lightning Lakes day-use area. Kicking Horse Campground has 15 tent pads and sits in sub-alpine meadows at the 13.5-kilometre mark of the Heather Trail.

Both parks already offer reservations at some of the other backcountry campgrounds.

Learn More:

For more information about backcountry camping reservations, visit: https://bcparks.ca/reservations/backcountry-camping/reservations

To reserve backcountry sites and for more information about the BC Parks reservation service, visit: https://camping.bcparks.ca