House passes Leavitt bills to support National Guard families and veterans with disabilities

OLYMPIA – The Washington State House of Representatives has passed a pair of bills that will help National Guard family members get workforce or college education and help non-profits serve veterans with disabilities.

House Bill 1943 expands the Washington National Guard Postsecondary Education Grant to direct family members of a National Guard member. Additionally, it extends the length of time that qualifying individuals may use the grant program.

“Our National Guard members serve our communities and often risk their lives to protect their neighbors,” said Rep. Leavitt, D- University Place, sponsor of both piece of legislation. “They are not the only people making sacrifices, their families do as well. We need to make sure we are acknowledging the service of National Guard families. Extending this program to them is a great step toward honoring all these families have given.

The chamber also passed House Bill 1862, which extends a Business and Occupation tax credit to non-profits on military installations that serve veterans with disabilities and sales tax exemption to our disabled veterans while utilizing those facilities.

“This legislation helps our non-profit service providers to serve our veterans who have sacrificed for us and now must navigate life with a disability,” continued Leavitt. “It is a critical fix that goes a long way toward helping those who have served us.”

Both pieces of legislation passed with unanimous support. They now head to the Senate for consideration.


