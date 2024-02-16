Horns on Fire! Concerts Galore! Delectable Delicacies!

53rd Annual New Orleans Jazz Fest

This festival could only take place in New Orleans, because here and only here is America's richest musical heritage.” — -George Wein

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 Jazz & Heritage Festival Unveils List of Performers

Karen Brem, Marketing Director of the New Orleans Guest House, is thrilled to share her enthusiasm for the upcoming 2024 Jazz & Heritage Festival, a cornerstone event celebrating the vibrant culture and musical heritage of New Orleans. The festival, known for its eclectic mix of jazz, blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rap, country, bluegrass, and rock, is set to reveal its eagerly awaited daily roster of performers on Friday, February 16, 2024. Alongside the lineup announcement, daily tickets will become available for purchase, promising access to an unparalleled musical experience.

This year's festival, scheduled from April 25 through May 5, 2024, promises to be an extraordinary showcase, spanning over two four-day weekends and filling 14 stages with dynamic performances daily. In a special highlight, the 2024 festival will shine a spotlight on the rich music and culture of Colombia, featuring 17 Colombian bands at the Expedia Cultural Exchange Pavilion, offering attendees a unique and immersive cultural experience.

While the excitement builds for the performer lineup reveal, attendees are reminded that stage assignments and performance times, the festival's scheduling "cubes," will be released in late March, providing further anticipation and excitement about a month before the festival's opening day.

Karen Brem extends a warm invitation to music enthusiasts and cultural adventurers to partake in this iconic event, emphasizing that the New Orleans Guest House is committed to offering clean, affordable accommodations complemented by a warm, welcoming staff, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay during the festival. "We are delighted to welcome guests from around the world to experience the soul of New Orleans during this extraordinary festival. Our doors are open to provide a cozy retreat after a day filled with music, culture, and the unique spirit of our city," said Brem.

For more information about the 2024 Jazz & Heritage Festival, including ticket purchases and event details, please visit www.nola.com.