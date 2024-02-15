Wyoming National Guard welcomes Richard Cole as the newest Inspector General

The Wyoming National Guard proudly announces that Sgt. 1st Class Richard Cole is the newest Inspector General. Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter swore in Cole on Feb. 14, 2024, at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This appointment follows a rigorous nomination, training, and swearing-in process, reinforcing the Guard’s commitment to excellence and accountability.

Reflecting on the significance of this moment, Cole expressed his enthusiasm to officially undertake all IG functions following 4 months of serving in a temporary capacity. He looks forward to positively impacting the Wyoming Military Department and enhancing its readiness capabilities.

To become an IG, candidates undergo a meticulous selection process. At the state level, nominees are chosen by the commanding general, screened through the National Guard Bureau, and approved by The Inspector General and the Secretary of the Army. Following approval, candidates attend a comprehensive three-week course at the Inspector General School at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Upon completion of formal IG training, individuals are sworn in by the commanding general with the IG oath, signifying their commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability and integrity.

Cole brings nearly 28 years of invaluable experience within the Wyoming Guard to his new role as IG. Having served as both an Active Guard Reserve Soldier and a traditional Guard Soldier, Cole’s deep-rooted understanding of the organization and his educational background positions him as a formidable asset to the IG team.

When asked why he thinks being an IG is important, Cole responded, “The IG provides unbiased, objective input to streamline organizational procedures and processes. They help guide the organization to operate based on policy and regulations.” He emphasized the IG’s role in promoting stewardship, accountability, integrity, and total readiness within the Wyoming Army and Air Guard.

“Sgt. 1st Class Cole will be a great asset to this office,” said Maj. Maxwell Bassman, command inspector general of the Wyoming National Guard. “His experience within the Wyoming Army Guard and his educational background will help provide key insight and balance to my perspective as an Active Duty Air Force officer.”

The IG’s role transcends mere investigation and focuses on facilitating organizational improvement and readiness enhancement according to Cole. He encourages all members of the force to approach the IG with any concerns or requests, reaffirming the office’s commitment to fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.