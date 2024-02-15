Submit Release
Colonel Sanders celebrating courtside at the basketball game last night

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The king of buckets, KFC’s Colonel Sanders, sits courtside with one of the world’s premier shooters - Lethal Shooter celebrating buckets with Finger Lickin’ Good Cellies to kick off upcoming Open Endorsement Campaign.

