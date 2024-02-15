TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The king of buckets, KFC’s Colonel Sanders, sits courtside with one of the world’s premier shooters - Lethal Shooter celebrating buckets with Finger Lickin’ Good Cellies to kick off upcoming Open Endorsement Campaign.
Did you see!? Colonel Sanders celebrating courtside at the basketball game last night
The king of buckets, KFC’s Colonel Sanders, sits courtside with one of the world’s premier shooters - Lethal Shooter celebrating buckets with Finger Lickin’ Good Cellies to kick off upcoming Open Endorsement Campaign.
You just read:
Colonel Sanders celebrating courtside at the basketball game last night
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.