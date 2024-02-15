Trout and Suckers of Williams Lake – Understanding how they interact and vary over time

Fyke net catch rates of Bridgelip Suckers were noticeably lower in 2023, with less than half that of 2021. Additionally, the sizes of fish were very different between the two surveys. The average length of Bridgelip Suckers in 2023 was more than 2.5 inches shorter (6.6 inches) than the average length in 2021 at 9.1 inches. The increase in the proportion of juvenile suckers found in 2023 is likely due to the water temperature and timing of the surveys.

In 2021, very hot and dry weather conditions increased water temperatures in Williams Lake earlier in the season. Even though the 2021 survey took place a couple weeks earlier in the summer than 2023, the water temperature was still about 6 degrees higher in 2021. While the difference may not appear to be too large, small changes in water temperature can influence fish behavior and movement, such as triggering spawning behavior. Bridgelip Suckers generally spawn in shallow water during the spring when water temperatures reach 46-55°F. So, the differences in water temperature combined with the survey timing likely influenced the number of adult Bridgelip Suckers found. Specifically, it is likely that netting in 2021 coincided with adult Bridgelip Suckers gathering in the shallow areas of the lake to spawn where the fyke nets were set.

In addition to fyke nets, gill nets were used in the fall to examine the overall composition of fish species throughout the lake. During the 2023 gill net survey, we saw an increase in catch of Bridgelip Sucker and Rainbow Trout compared to 2021. The order of most common species remained the same in 2021 and 2023: Bridgelip Sucker followed by Rainbow Trout then Bull Trout. While we observed an increase in all species in the 2023 gill net survey, the increase in suckers was mostly driven by one net that encountered a large school of suckers. This net accounted for 45 percent of the total sucker catch; increasing the overall proportion. Suckers captured in the gill net survey also spanned a wider size range compared to those captured in the fyke nets, which were primarily juveniles.