February 15, 2024 - Operation Ceasefire Secures Prison Sentence for Illegal Gun Crime

Operation Ceasefire Secures Prison Sentence for Illegal Gun Crime

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a Richmond man was sentenced today to 77 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Jon Terry, 38, was arrested in the Six Points area of Richmond on May 24, 2023. Richmond Police Department officers were on foot patrol and encountered three males, including Terry, trying to put air in a mini-bike. During this encounter, one of the officers observed a bulge in the shape of a firearm in Terry’s pocket. When an officer attempted to speak to him, Terry ran. After a foot pursuit, the officers detained Terry and recovered a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun.

Terry has prior convictions for distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand larceny.

“By working hand-in-hand with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, Virginia is committed to making our communities safer by cracking down on illicit gun crime and getting repeat offenders off our streets,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Attorney General Miyares; Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Rick Edwards, Chief of Richmond Police, made the announcement.

Virginia Assistant Attorney General and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen V. Hubbard and Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia L. Norman prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Attorney General Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire, an initiative to combat violent gun crime through rigorous prosecution and effective community prevention. This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a DOJ program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

