Electrify Expo Expands for 2024 with Three New Cities, A Record Number of Tour Stops and Leading Brands Making Returns and Product Debuts

Eight major-market city tour planned for 2024, launching in three new EV hotbeds including Orlando, Phoenix and Denver



New for 2024, attendees will experience an Outdoor Recreation + Powersports Zone for RV & Overlanding, electric dirt bikes and UTV/side-by-side demos

New entertainment including sanctioned racing for electric skateboard athletes

Returning brands include Tesla, Ford, BMW, Toyota, Kia, Volvo, Lexus, VinFast, Rad Power Bikes, Yokohama, Anker and more

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, has announced plans to expand its 2024 festival tour, adding three new locations in Orlando, Phoenix and Denver - making it the event’s largest schedule yet. The tour kicks off in Orlando in March and will continue all the way through November to the final stop in Austin, Texas. Building on the success of previous years, Electrify Expo will grow its number of demo experiences to include nearly all forms of electric transportation providing meaningful, firsthand experiences to attendees. This year, the expo will have a record number of demo zones for consumers of all ages to feel the thrill of going electric in electric cars and trucks, as well as e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-dirt bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, low-speed vehicles + so much more.

"The demand and curiosity from US consumers about electric vehicles is growing," said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. "All the research about EV adoption points to the importance of first-hand experiences being the pivotal factor that will accelerate the transition to electric vehicles of all types. Electrify Expo is North America’s leading provider of these experiences and our growth speaks to the impact we are having on the industry.”

In the eight tour stop season, the three new 2024 locations include:

March 16-17: Orlando, FL. at Orange County Convention Center

May 4-5: Phoenix at State Farm Stadium

July 13-14: Denver at The Yards



What’s New for Electrify Expo 2024

Electrify Expo will launch a new Outdoor Recreation + Powersports Zone to showcase brands and experiences around the Camping, RV, Overland & Powersports markets.

Anker will return to Electrify Expo powering the festival with 100% renewable energy, utilizing the new Solix F3800 - the company's most powerful portable battery that can provide total home energy, 24/7 with 120V/240V dual-voltage.

In addition to the new locations for 2024, Electrify Expo New York will move to Citi Field in Queens, October 12-13.

Electrify Showoff has expanded to include more automotive aftermarket brands as well as customized electric vehicles, e-motorcycles and tricked out e-bikes than ever before.

Expanded range of exhibitors including charging, solar, retail, credit and insurance companies, local energy companies and more.



“Kia has a broad and growing lineup of electrified vehicles and Electrify Expo presents a powerful opportunity to inform and inspire in regard to the transformative advantages of electrification,” said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing, Kia America. “Kia is focused on becoming a leader in sustainable mobility and the uncompromised capability and power of innovative vehicles, such as our flagship EV9 three-row SUV, offer choices to consumers at every stage of their electrification journey.”

“As North America’s largest ebike brand, it makes sense that Rad Power Bikes would bring its ebikes to attendees of the #1 EV Festival in North America,” said Jason Gruenig, Senior Director of Retail, Rad Power Bikes. “We are excited to offer free test rides at the Electrify Expo events so that more people can experience the joy of a Rad ebike and a phenomenon we like to call the Rad Grin.”

Electrify Expo is expected to generate 250,000+ electric demo rides in 2024 from shoppers interested in learning more about electric vehicles and micromobility. The expo provides one-stop shop access to attendees with leading EV manufacturers, industry experts, and fellow consumers, including fun for the whole family.

For the full Electrify Expo schedule and to buy tickets, visit www.electrifyexpo.com. Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com.

Companies interested in exhibiting at this year’s Electrify Expo can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

