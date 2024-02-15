Submit Release
CBP advises traveling public of yucca flower regulations

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — With the Lenten season right around the corner, travelers are advised that the importation of fresh yucca flowers from Mexico - more commonly known as chochas or flor de palma - is prohibited.

“We are asking the traveling public not to bring fresh yucca flowers as they will not be allowed to enter,” said Acting Port Director Michael B. Reyes, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Fresh yucca flowers. Commonly encountered during Lent, fresh yucca flowers are prohibited from entry.

Importations of fresh yucca flowers are prohibited. However, cooked yucca flowers are allowed since the cooking process kills pests within the flower and effectively mitigates the pest risk.  

Travelers must declare all animal and plant agriculture products to the inspecting CBP officer. Prohibited items that are not declared by passengers are confiscated and disposed of by CBP agriculture specialists. Attempting to bring undeclared prohibited agricultural items can lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.

CBP’s highly trained agriculture specialists are the front line in safeguarding America’s agricultural resources. Upon examination of plants, animal products, and associated items, CBP agriculture specialists at the ports of entry will determine if these items meet the entry requirements of the United States.

For more information regarding CBP’s agriculture mission, click on the following link. For updated traveler information regarding prohibited agricultural items coming into the United States, learn more about declaring agricultural items.  

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

