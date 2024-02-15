I 89 north bound mile marker 105.8 in Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 north bound in the area of mile marker 105.8 in Georgia will be experiencing traffic delays due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
