Regina Symphony Orchestra Receives $200,000 in Emergency Funding from the Government of Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 16 - Released on February 15, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing one-time emergency funding of $200,000 to the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO), a staple of southern Saskatchewan’s arts community. The organization is facing financial challenges that threaten its future and this investment will help the RSO avoid insolvency and work toward financial stability.

"The Regina Symphony Orchestra has enriched and entertained audiences for more than a century, and now that rich cultural heritage is at risk," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The province is stepping in with one-time funding to give the organization time to secure support from the community and regain their financial stability. The RSO is part of our history, and we hope they will be here to share the gift of music long into the future."

The RSO has a long history of connecting people to the arts through performances and education. Musicians employed with the RSO teach music lessons to hundreds of children across southern Saskatchewan.

"We are delighted with this generous support from the province that will materially assist the orchestra's survival," RSO Board Chair Ian Yeates said. "The RSO, in common with similar orchestras across Canada, has emerged from the pandemic with diminished audiences and increased inflationary expenses. Losses over the past three years have endangered the survival of the 115-year-old RSO that has been a cornerstone of Regina's and south Saskatchewan's cultural scene. We will continue our appeals to our supporters and our donors, and work to increase attendance at our concerts. This contribution from the Saskatchewan Government will provide breathing room to assist the RSO's survival into the immediate future."

For orchestral non-profits such as the RSO, ticket prices cover only about 25-30 per cent of operating expenses, which include venue costs and salaries for staff and musicians. Fundraising initiatives are essential to make up the difference and remain viable.

Over the next few months, the organization will work to modernize its business model, launch new fundraising initiatives, and reach out to the community to help people rediscover the symphony and all it has to offer.

The Government of Saskatchewan invests over $30 million each year to support arts and culture through organizations such as SKArts and Creative Saskatchewan.

For more information on the Regina Symphony Orchestra, visit: https://reginasymphony.com.

