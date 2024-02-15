Submit Release
Minister’s statement on RCMP National Coordination and Support Team

CANADA, February 15 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement regarding the B.C. RCMP’s announcement about the creation of a new RCMP National Coordination and Support Team:

“We welcome today’s announcement from the B.C. RCMP as it marks an important step forward in combating organized crime and extortion attempts in our communities. The Government of British Columbia continues to work alongside our federal and provincial partners to stop criminals from threatening people and businesses.

“Tackling organized crime and gang violence is a shared responsibility across all levels of government. This is not just an issue happening in Surrey and Abbotsford, but in other cities across Canada like Edmonton and the Greater Toronto Area. I am pleased to be working with Mike Ellis, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety of Alberta, and Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario, to ensure police have the resources and tools they need to target criminals and dismantle organized crime.

“The creation of this new national team underscores our shared dedication toward a comprehensive approach in addressing the complex challenges posed by gangs and organized crime in our communities.

“Violence, intimidation and extortion have no place in British Columbia or anywhere across the country.

“I am thankful for the brave individuals who report these incidents and I want to encourage anyone who encounters any threat of extortion to contact their local police. It plays a vital role in our ability to combat organized crime.

“Our government continues to take action to fight gangs, organized crime and the criminals who are extorting money from people by threatening violence. More than $100 million has been allocated to specialized enforcement and intelligence programs targeting guns, gangs and illicit drug activities this past year alone.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to bolster law enforcement capabilities to ensure they have the resources they need to go after criminals who are hurting communities and families, and profiting off the misery of others.”

