InStyler Brands Marks 15th Anniversary with New Era of Innovation, Inspiration and Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for best-in-class hair tools, InStyler ended 2023 solidifying its position as a key player in the health & beauty industry. It has headed into its 15th year with strategic partnerships like industry giants like Giftpack, Zola, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie. This expansion includes a launch with innovative platforms like Boka.co and unique collaborations with iconic brands like Sephora, Dermstore, and The Ritz Carlton, expanding reach and building a formidable presence in previously unexplored retail territory.

The company is soon releasing new products that focus on combating natural hair loss with tools oriented in hair health. In the skincare space, InStyler Brands expands its footprint with Fairiche, a luxury skincare line led by industry veteran Vicki Nguyen.

InStyler Brands recently participated in social initiatives, kicking off awards season with Asian Hollywood's annual Unforgettable Gala and aligning with sports personalities such as world champion boxer Shannon Briggs and NBA star player turned coach, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, to support our community's youth with Champ Wireless and Shooter’s U Talent Camp, respectively. Fugardi brings with him a lifelong dedication to the opportunity community and in atypical
partnerships with pro athletes, he plays a role as the beauty CEO who backs female representation in male-dominated programs known for strengthening America’s young adults. Similarly, InStyler soon launches a social media experience for hair lovers of all types. Called InSpyre, it brings a new spin that leans into unlocking the positive power available to influencers. This will pop on to the scene for Women’s Appreciation with an inclusive entrepreneurial launchpad for hair enthusiasts. The InStyler team has been vetting early candidates through it's TikTok affiliate portal.

"I am honored to lead our team under the unified mission to make InStyler Brands a beacon of positivity, fearlessness, and the confidence to constantly build yourself and your community," said CEO Dan Fugardi. "From the day we made the first rotating iron, we have and always will be committed to delivering highly innovative products at considerate prices. On this 15th anniversary year, we are applying innovation to how we impact the world together. The legacy of our brands is about creating positive human experiences and I look forward to the many ways we acknowledge and celebrate the growth of individuals in our community."

While the soon-to-be-announced programs focus on championing accomplished women outside of the company, its newest empowering series, "Stellar Angelenos", highlights breakthrough talent in InStyler’s hometown. This series is kicked off by recognizing InStyler’s very own head of operations, Arin Meyer. Receiving two awards, Meyer is being called the company’s 2023 MVP and is applauded for being a role model who embodies the brand’s ethos as a highly principled and reliable executive. Meyer has become known for her operational prowess, strategic mind, and aggressively driving the company’s recent transformation.

