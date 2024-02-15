Veterinary medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Vectormune ND, Newcastle disease and Marek’s disease vaccine (live recombinant), Status: Authorised

On 9 July 2015, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) adopted a positive opinion , recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the veterinary medicinal product Vectormune ND, suspension and solvent for suspension for injection, intended for an active immunisation of 18 day-old chicken embryonated eggs or one-day-old chicks to reduce mortality and clinical signs caused by Newcastle disease virus and to reduce mortality, clinical signs and lesions caused by Marek’s disease virus. The applicant for this veterinary medicinal product is CEVA-Phylaxia Veterinary Biologicals Co. Ltd.