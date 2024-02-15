Submit Release
Shavers’ election bill passes out of House, moves to Senate

OLYMPIA – A bill to improve meaningful access to elections by increasing language assistance passed the Washington House of Representatives with a vote of 83-13.  Sponsored by Rep Shavers (D-Clinton), House Bill 2023 improves meaningful access to elections by requiring voting materials to be translated in covered counties and now moves forward to the Senate.

“Our democracy is stronger with all of us participating,” said Shavers. “I believe that if an individual cannot understand the ballot, they’re less likely to vote. Even for proficient English speakers, navigating the voting process is challenging.”

The bill requires translated voting materials for counties with more than 2.5 percent of voting-age citizens (1) who do speak or understand English and (2) have not completed the fifth grade at a rate higher than the national average. The list of covered counties is updated every years by the Secretary of State.

The legislation also establishes a grant program by the Secretary of State for counties that choose to provide assistance in a language other than English.

During the public hearing, advocates stressed that language assistance requirements have a tangible, positive impact in the rates of participation in elections and governance.

“With HB 2023, we are increasing faith and trust in government, deepening relationships between public officials and our citizens, and breaking down barriers to today’s polarization,” said Shavers.

House Bill 2023 is now with the Senate for further consideration. This year’s Legislative Session ends on March 8.


