Appellate court to hold arguments at Parkway North High School





15 February 2024





St. Louis – Students and faculty are expected to attend the court session of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it convenes to hear oral arguments for a special docket at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the Parkway North High School Theatre, 12860 Fee Fee Road, in St. Louis. The court sessions are open to the public. The court regularly conducts oral arguments at various locations, including high schools, throughout the Eastern District.





“The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is very pleased to conduct a case docket at Parkway North High School, extending the court’s accessibility to the citizens and hopefully expanding the understanding of the court system, the appellate process and the rule of law,” Chief Judge Thom C. Clark said.





Three judges from the court of appeals will be participating in the docket: Judge John Torbitzky, Judge James M. Dowd and Judge Michael S. Wright. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments in one appeal from the Jefferson County circuit court. After the court session, judges will participate in a question-and-answer session with audience members and students regarding courts, the role of judges and the judicial system.





Torbitzky was appointed in August 2021 after engaging in the private practice of law in St. Louis. Dowd was appointed in June 2015 after practicing law in St. Louis at The James M. Dowd Law Firm, Dowd & Dowd, and Watson & Dameron. Wright was appointed to the court of appeals in 2023 after serving as an associate circuit judge in Warren County (in the 12th Judicial Circuit) and as prosecuting attorney for Warren County.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District, which includes 25 counties and the city of St. Louis.









Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



