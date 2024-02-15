Ukrainian capital to host film festival ‘Culture in Time of War’

A view shows the Transfiguration Cathedral damaged by Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Yan Dobronosov

The EU Delegation to Ukraine invites everyone to take part in the documentary film festival ‘Culture in Time of War’.

The event will take place from 19 to 23 February in Kyiv, at KINO42, Kostyantynivska street, 11B.

The festival will introduce viewers to a series of films of the same name by the Ukraïner creative group and demonstrate the EU’s support for Ukrainian culture in the challenging times of the Russian war against Ukraine.

On the opening day of the festival, 19 February, guests will also have the opportunity to meet with representatives of Ukraïner.

Entrance is free but due to a limited number of places, please confirm your participation by email.

