From Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

AZERBAIJAN, February 15 - 15 February 2024, 11:32

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President Ilham Aliyev,

On behalf of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Presidium, and personally, I cordially congratulate you on your victory in the presidential election.

I look forward to continuing our cooperation based on partnership and friendly relations, as well as to implementing the Declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries, which we signed during your visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Esteemed Mr. President, I once again congratulate you on your stunning victory in the election, and I express my utmost respect to You, your family, and the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you robust health and continued success.

Sincerely,

 

Željko Komšić

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

