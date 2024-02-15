Stack and McKnight Bill to Require Classroom Instruction on Latino and Hispanic American History as part of NJSLS Advances

TRENTON – Today the Senate Education Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Brian Stack and Senator Angela McKnight. The bill, S-2335, would require the State Board of Education to adopt New Jersey Student Learning Standards (NJSLS) in Social Studies and English Language Arts on Latino and Hispanic American History.

“Nearly one-quarter of New Jerseyans identify as Hispanic or Latino, as does a large portion of my district,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “It is important for students to see themselves and the diverse community around them reflected in their school’s curriculum. Providing classroom instruction on Latino and Hispanic American history will only enrich New Jersey’s public schools even further.”

The Commissioner of Education, in consultation with the Commission on Latino and Hispanic Heritage, would provide school districts with sample learning activities and resources that may be used to support this instructional requirement.

“Crafting a diverse curriculum in New Jersey public schools is imperative if we wish to achieve a more inclusive future,” said Senator McKnight (D-Hudson). “The contributions of Hispanics and Latinos to our State and Country are great, and should be a part of every classroom.”

The bill advanced out of committee in a 5-0 vote.