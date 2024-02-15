Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Leveling Systems Inc (OTC PINK:CLEV) (the Company) and Jericho Associates Inc (Jericho), its hospitality and gaming division, are pleased to advise and update our Shareholders as to the current direction and progress of the Company.



Jericho is a Nevada corporation formed as a special purpose company focusing on the casino gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and leisure time industries. In March of 2017, Jericho entered into an agreement with Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc, whereby Jericho became the gaming and hospitality division of the Company.

Jericho is a developer and operator of both commercial and Tribal Government casinos with abilities to provide regulatory, architectural, financing development, and operational assistance to viable projects.

As previously disclosed, Jericho has identified two acquisition objectives. The larger of the two, based on its location, demographics, and anticipated design, has the potential to become one of the largest and highly successful casinos in California. This acquisition is in its last major governmental regulatory requirement allowing Jericho to accelerate its timeline in accomplishing its project objectives.

To enhance the project’s financing requirements, Jericho is utilizing the services of a value added associate. He has over 40 years experience as a banker and organized “his team” which specializes in arranging development, renovation, remodel, and expansion financing to the casino gaming industry. He and his team raised over $15 billion in capital during the last five years to this unique industry segment.

Jericho also consults with Tribal Gaming Solutions (TGS) in certain and select casino gaming matters. The principals of TGS have worked in the tribal gaming sector since 1995 and currently works with a number of tribal casino gaming clients in Washington State, Kansas, and California in areas ranging from regulatory, master planning, environmental, financing, development, and operation of their casino projects. This arrangement is advantageous to both TGS and Jericho.

Jericho, is currently pursuing a commercial gaming project to develop a casino and provide other amenities including a full service restaurant and resort type entertainment within a complete resort community comprised of condominiums, homes, golf course, tennis courts, boating and water sports. Jericho would develop and operate the casino and provide and oversee the operation of the restaurant and added amenities.

Jericho consists of a group of highly skilled and experienced casino gaming individuals. They have over 100 combined years in casino matters including financing, development and operation.

Jericho is in a unique position to increase shareholder value with short and long term growth objectives along with a strong pipeline.

The Company and its associates would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support of its efforts and we look forward to reporting further updates soon.

Contact:

Ronald J. Tassinari, CEO

Jericho Associates, Inc.

Rjtass@hotmail.com

