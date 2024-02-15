MassDOT and Fundación MAPFRE Announce High School Roadway Safety Public Service Contest   

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in collaboration with global nonprofit Fundación MAPFRE, is pleased to announce the launch of a roadway safety public service contest for Massachusetts high school students. The contest, which was launched in 2022 as part of MAPFRE’s Look Both Ways Program, seeks to help students raise awareness with their peers and underscore the importance of being safe while driving on roadways across the Commonwealth. Safety experts and state officials caution that, as data for 2023 continues to be received and analyzed, the results could show a third straight yearly increase in road-related fatalities.

“MassDOT is pleased to continue our collaboration with Fundación MAPFRE through the second annual roadway safety education contest,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Getting young drivers involved in safety education is an important action towards making our streets safer, and we are eager to see the great ideas that students come up with this year. Their participation is important in helping MassDOT to envision a future without roadway injuries and deaths.”

“Our youngest and most inexperienced drivers are disproportionately at risk for being involved in a crash,” said Jaime Tamayo, Chief Representative of Fundación MAPFRE in the United States and CEO of MAPFRE USA. “As we saw with last year’s contest, student-led ideas are a great way to deliver a message that resonates with fellow teens. We are excited to encourage a new wave of students to use their creativity to reach their peers.”

To enter the contest, high schools simply visit: https://www.fundacionmapfre.org/en/look-both-ways/. The deadline for contest submissions is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29. The students with the winning submission will work with the Boston Creative Communications Agency (CTP) to produce the spot which is anticipated to timely air in the spring before prom and graduation season. Additionally, the students’ school will receive $3,000 provided by Fundación MAPFRE, toward road safety education.

Look Both Ways aims to eliminate road-related fatalities and serious injury, connecting high schools and colleges with the program’s “React Challenge.” The mobile interactive virtual reality station tests students’ safe driving ability when faced with distractions behind the wheel.

According to the Massachusetts Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP), roadway deaths in Massachusetts reached a 14-year high in 2021 (413 deaths), increasing year-over-year since 2019. Since publication of the SHSP, 2022 trended even higher (435 deaths). In 2023, the 345 fatalities appear to have dropped to pre-Covid levels. Nationally, roadway fatalities increased in the early times of Covid, and the 2023 national early estimates are also trending down. In the last five years, people walking and biking accounted for almost 22% of deaths on Massachusetts roadways.

About Fundación MAPFRE’s Road Safety Initiative: Fundación MAPFRE, a non-profit based in Madrid, Spain, and with North American headquarters in Webster, Massachusetts, aims to promote the well-being of society and citizens. Prevention and Road safety is an action area to which the foundation is dedicated. It believes that if the Vision Zero movement in 1997 led to a revolution in our understanding of Road Safety, the current goal should be to reach the point where there are no fatalities or people injured in traffic crashes.