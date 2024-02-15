Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family home community, Steeple Run, is coming soon to Quakertown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Construction of the Sales Center and model home is set to begin in the spring of 2024 and sales will start this summer.



Located in Richland Township, Steeple Run will include 38 new two-story single-family homes. Home buyers will be able to choose from three exquisite home designs ranging from 2,392 to 3,339+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“We are excited to bring our stunning collection of home designs to this exceptional new community in Quakertown,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “Steeple Run will offer residents the best in luxury living, with floor plans designed for today’s buyers and a variety of built-to-order and quick move-in homes available for every timeline.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features will also be available in the community, providing home buyers with a variety of options for move-in dates to meet every timeline.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including specialty shops in downtown Perkasie, Dublin, and nearby Doylestown, Nockamixon State Park, as well as Philadelphia’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children may have the opportunity to attend school in the Quakertown Community School District.

Major highways including Interstate 476, Routes 309, 78, 202, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are easily accessible from Steeple Run, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

For more information on Steeple Run and Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73994aa6-4d65-4b0f-8d34-1a55282f72ee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed9a5472-c1a7-42fd-adda-9639d9cee2b6

