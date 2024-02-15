SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Sidewalk Project on S.D. Highways 10 and 1804 through Pollock

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

POLLOCK, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed sidewalk project with ADA upgrades on S.D. Highways 10 and 1804 through the city of Pollock. The public meeting open house will be held at the Pollock School and Community Center, located at 916 F Ave. in Pollock.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1971. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer at 605-845-3844 or john.villbrandt@state.sd.us.

