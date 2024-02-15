Pertussis Vaccine Market Overview 2024: Market Size, Major Growth Factors And Leading Regions As Per The Business Research Company's Pertussis Vaccine Global Market Report 2024

Exclusive Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Pertussis Vaccine Global Market Report 2024, the pertussis vaccine market has demonstrated steady growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion over the forecast period. The pertussis vaccine market is set to grow from $5.26 billion in 2023 to $5.5 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This growth is primarily attributed to disease prevalence, immunization programs, pediatric vaccination, and regulatory approvals that have facilitated market expansion.



Anticipated Growth and Key Drivers

In the forecast period, the pertussis vaccine market is expected to witness steady growth, reaching $6.33 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Key drivers of this growth include booster vaccination, maternal immunization, immunization for healthcare workers, and global health initiatives aimed at increasing vaccination coverage and reducing disease burden. Major trends such as personalized immunization schedules, combination vaccines, vaccine equity initiatives, and the integration of digital health for immunization are expected to further propel market growth.

Learn More In-Depth On The Pertussis Vaccine Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pertussis-vaccine-global-market-report

Impact of Geriatric Population and Strategic Acquisitions

The increasing number of geriatric populations is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the pertussis vaccine market. As the global population ages, there is an elevated demand for pertussis vaccines to protect older adults from this serious disease. For instance, projections from the World Health Organization indicate a doubling of the global population aged 60 years and above by 2050, emphasizing the importance of vaccination in this demographic segment.

In a strategic move to enhance its vaccine portfolio and expand market reach, GSK PLC acquired Affinivax Inc. for $2.1 billion in May 2022. This acquisition aims to leverage Affinivax's innovative pertussis vaccine technology to develop new vaccine candidates and broaden GSK's scientific footprint in the biotechnology hub of Boston.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

North America emerged as the largest region in the pertussis vaccine market in 2023, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The pertussis vaccine market segmentation includes product types such as DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Acellular Pertussis) Vaccine and Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis) Vaccine, vaccine types including whole-cell and acellular vaccines, applications spanning children, adults, and infants, and diverse end-users such as vaccination centers, hospitals, and clinics.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13023&type=smp

In conclusion, the Pertussis Vaccine Market Report offers invaluable insights for industry players to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate market challenges effectively. By leveraging the comprehensive analysis provided in the report, businesses can develop tailored strategies, innovate in vaccine development, and contribute to global efforts in preventing pertussis and improving public health outcomes.

Pertussis Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the pertussis vaccine market size, pertussis vaccine market segments, pertussis vaccine market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cancer Vaccines Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-vaccine-global-market-report

Meningococcal Vaccines Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meningococcal-vaccines-global-market-report

Swine Vaccines Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swine-vaccines-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model