Rising Adoption of Rosehip Extracts in Cosmetics Industry to Surge Rosehip Extract Market at 5.1% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global consumers seek health solutions, driving demand for rosehip extract. Rising awareness of natural remedies fuels market growth. Beyond supplements, rosehip extract expands into food and beverages, meeting consumer preferences for health-promoting ingredients

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide rosehip extract market is expected to reach US$ 324.0 million in 2024 and US$ 547.0 million by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.



The key factors driving the rosehip extract market are the rising need for plant-based protein, immune-boosting food supplements, and natural energy products. Consumers are looking for natural alternatives to synthetic products, which is driving the market growth.

Rosehip extract is often used in skincare and beauty products due to its potential benefits for skin health. Its antioxidant properties and high vitamin C content appeal to consumers looking for natural solutions in the industry, fueling demand for rosehip extract.



Several applications of rosehips, from culinary delights in soups and teas to its usage as an anti-aging and dietary supplement ingredient in beauty products, drive the strong demand for rosehip extracts in the market. Meeting the buyer demand for botanical solutions in several sectors, with food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics, presents a strategic opportunity for the sustained expansion of the rosehip extract market.

Key Takeaways from the Rosehip Extract Market Report:

The rosehip extract market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 547.0 million by 2034.

by 2034. The global market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

through 2034. China's rosehip extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 103.9 million in 2034.

in 2034. Based on end-use, the cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to hold a market share of 7.1% in 2024.



"Urban populations around the world are growing more health-conscious, which is causing a sharp rise in the alternative market for drugs and other therapies. As more people come to trust natural products, there are expected to be enormous growth opportunities in the rosehip extract market over the projected period.," - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).



Competitive Landscape:



Key Companies Profiled

S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP

Afriplex

Spectrum Chemical

Avi Naturals

ParkAcre Enterprises Ltd.

Herbal Bioactives LLP

FENGCHEN GROUP CO., LTD.

Biossance

Now Foods

Xi'an Green Spring Technology Co., Ltd

Leven Rose

HERBO NUTRA EXTRACT PRIVATE

Leading manufacturers of rosehip extract are continuously refining the quality of their products to meet evolving consumer expectations and demands.

They are employing multifaceted strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, advertisements, and celebrity endorsements to fortify their position in the market. By leveraging these tactics, they aim to enhance brand visibility and establish credibility & trust among consumers, ultimately gaining a competitive advantage in the increasingly dynamic landscape of rosehip extract supplements.

For instance,

In 2022, Kulfi Beauty introduced Main Match, its first-ever concealer. The concealer is made using South Asian-inspired ingredients such as alma fruit, rosehip extracts, and saffron flower extracts.

Kulfi Beauty introduced Main Match, its first-ever concealer. The concealer is made using South Asian-inspired ingredients such as alma fruit, rosehip extracts, and saffron flower extracts. In 2023, Lenoir Skin Care™ introduced Rose Facial Cleanser, a science-backed formula to enhance natural beauty.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global rosehip extract market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the rosehip extract market based on product form (liquid extract, semi-solid extract, and dry extract), end-use (personal care and cosmetics, dietary supplement, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, and animal feed) distribution channel (direct sales and retail), and region

Rosehip Extract Market Segmentation by Category:

By Product Form:

Liquid Extracts

Semi-solid Extracts

Dry Extracts



By End-use:

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplement

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Retail

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Retail Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacy and Health Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Online Retailing Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



