Venture Rehab Group Reaffirms Its Dedication to Autism Community with IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ Recertification

Venture Rehab Group, a provider of pediatric therapy services, reaffirms its dedication to autism community with Certified Autism Center™ recertification.

More than anything, I’m grateful that my son can now say ‘I love you,’ and it’s all because of Amy and the rest of the dedicated team at Venture! Forever grateful to them.” — T.W., parent of a patient in Venture Rehab.

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture Rehab Group, a provider of pediatric therapy services in eastern North Carolina, proudly announces its recent recertification as a Certified Autism Center™ by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This recertification underscores Venture's ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to the autism community.

Venture Rehab Group specializes in serving children of all ages who face challenges in areas crucial for development, including communication, speech, feeding, swallowing, orofacial myofunctional therapy, fluency, pragmatics, socialization, fine motor skills, and sensory integration. The clinic is equipped with facilities such as a sensory gym, a play therapy room, and low sensory treatment rooms, ensuring a comprehensive and tailored approach to each child's needs.

The impact of Venture’s services is profoundly reflected in the testimonials from families they have served. One parent, T.W., shares, “When my son first started with Amy, he was so far behind that I was discouraged and almost at the point of giving up any hope that my son would ever be able to say anything meaningful. Within three months of Amy working with him, he changed from a sheltered boy with ‘nothing to say’ to a bright kid who had a lot to say, even if he couldn’t get it all out. More than anything, I’m grateful that my son can now say ‘I love you,’ and it’s all because of Amy and the rest of the dedicated team at Venture! Forever grateful to them.” Another parent, C.T., says, “My son was nonverbal and would not make eye contact or respond to his name. With Mrs. Andrea and Mrs. Emily's help, he can now talk, make eye contact, and knows his name. I would recommend Venture to any parent whose child needs speech and/or occupational therapy.”

Since becoming certified in 2022, Venture Rehab Group has integrated autism education into its social media outreach, expanding its impact across central and eastern North Carolina. This initiative enhances awareness and understanding of autism, fostering a more informed and supportive community.

Venture therapists express immense gratitude for the opportunity to receive specialized training in autism care. This advanced training not only enriches their professional skills but also profoundly impacts the lives of their patients and families. Another parent expressed their appreciation by sharing, “We have been seeing Sara for months now, and my son loves her. He looks forward to every single time he sees her. They have such a wonderful routine. She’s helped us build a bridge of communication with our toddler we didn’t have when he was nonverbal. It’s such a blessing to be able to talk with my kiddo and be able to help him now. We owe it all to Sara.”

Myron Pincomb, the board chairman of IBCCES, shared, “The dedication of Venture Rehab Group to achieve recertification as a Certified Autism Center™ demonstrates their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. Our specialized training equips their team with the up-to-date tools and knowledge necessary to meet the diverse needs of the autistic individuals they serve. We are proud to partner with organizations like Venture Rehab Group who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of autistic individuals.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals to give professionals a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas. IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals.



About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Venture Rehab Group

The Venture Team has been transforming the lives of children and their families in central and eastern North Carolina since 2003. Our speech therapists and occupational therapists work with children in childcare centers, schools, homes and our outpatient clinic in Greenville, NC with the sole objective to help them succeed in their developmental growth and to prepare them to thrive in their world.

Venture’s commitment to its core values leads the team to identify the individual needs of each child and family with serve. The office is always available to provide support, resources and free speech and language screenings. The team strives daily to follow their three core values in the effort to always do what is necessary to help the families we serve.