Brooking Earns Director's Meritorious Service Award for Legal Work on Fish & Wildlife Issues

February 14, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Cheryl Brooking, Senior Assistant Attorney General, was awarded on January 26 the Director's Meritorious Service Award for her years of legal representation and support of the State of Alaska, Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Division of Wildlife Conservation (DWC).

Left to Right: Natalie Weber, ADF&G Regulations Program Coordinator, greets Senior Assistant Attorney General Cheryl Brooking with her award at recent Board of Game meeting.

Division of Wildlife Conservation Director Ryan Scott wrote “Ms. Brooking has represented DWC in numerous legal actions that have complex constitutional, statutory, and regulatory implications. From defending DWC in litigation concerning ESA petitioned species, to representing DWC in municipal trapping cases questioning the sovereignty of the State to manage hunting and trapping, statewide. Ms. Brooking's knowledge, ethics, and interest in Alaska's wildlife resources serve her well in her role as counsel for the DWC, and DWC depends heavily on her expertise.”

Brooking’s cases touch on complex topics, such as the authority of the Federal Subsistence Board; predator control practices; polar bear protections under the Endangered Species Act, among others.

“Cheryl’s work is sharp and determined on cases that have significant consequences for Alaska’s rights to manage its natural resources. Her dedication is admirable, and we’re grateful that she’s earned recognition,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

Brooking has worked at the Department of Law for 10 years.

Previously, she was in private practice for many years, handling civil litigation and transactional work involving municipal law, public finance, maritime and admiralty, land use, real estate, employment, business entities, Native law, natural resources, and a variety of other matters.

“I was quite surprised and am very honored. It is a privilege to work with the professionals at Fish and Game,” Brooking said.

