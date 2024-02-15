INMODE INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In InMode To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in InMode stock or options between June 4, 2021, and October 12, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/INMD.



NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against InMode Ltd. (“InMode” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INMD) and reminds investors of the April 15, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company heavily discounts almost every device it sells; (ii) demand for the Company’s products was driven by InMode’s willingness to discount its products; (iii) the Company violated FDA regulations by engaging in off-label marketing and promoting products for treatment of indications for which they lack FDA approval; and (iv) the Company violated FDA regulations by failing to timely report injuries caused by its devices.

The truth began to emerge just before the market closed on February 17, 2023, when an investigative publication revealed that InMode threatened some customers with legal action over complaints made about the Company’s devices and sales tactics. The customers also stated that InMode offered to replace defective products on the condition of signing confidentiality agreements with nondisparagement clauses. On this news, the price of InMode common stock declined $1.21 per share, from a closing price of $37.02 per share on February 17, 2023, to a closing price of $35.81 per share on February 21, 2023.

On October 12, 2023, before the market opened, InMode lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which the Company blamed on higher interest rates, tighter leasing approval standards, and bottlenecks in loan processing.

Later that same day, an investigative publication announced a forthcoming report on InMode, relating to the Company’s statements to investors about pricing flexibility of products and margin consistency. After the close of trading, the publication released that story, revealing that the Company had routinely and significantly discounted the prices of its devices throughout the Class Period.

In response to these disclosures, the price of InMode common stock declined $7.24 per share, or nearly 26%, from a closing price of $27.99 per share on October 11, 2023, to a closing price of $20.75 per share on October 13, 2023.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding InMode’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

