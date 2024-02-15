Nonfiction Legal Drama INTENTIONAL DECEIT Chronicles Doctor’s Wrongful Incarceration

Palmetto Publishing’s latest release seeks justice for successful urologist

Charleston, SC, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Intentional Deceit, a book chronicling author Dr. Ronald E. Wheeler, MD’s harrowing journey from unfair accusation to being stripped of his license and imprisoned, the legal system works against a man looking to save lives. This true-to-life legal drama points out holes in the justice system that not only threatened a man’s livelihood but also denied him the ability to use his patented life-saving procedure to cure men with prostate cancer.

Dr. Ronald E. Wheeler, MD, has over 30 years of experience practicing as a urologist, but his career and accolades came to a screeching halt when he was taken down and stripped of his license to practice. Losing the ability to provide for his family was just the beginning. A corrupt board of health, specifically three physicians who believed Dr. Wheeler was a threat to their practices, had Dr. Wheeler put on trial without a proper attorney and then incarcerated for a crime he did not commit. Now, Dr. Wheeler is denied the ability to perform his patented and life-saving procedure on patients with prostate cancer. This vicious attack against his medical practice has ruined his reputation and possibly put lives at risk.

Intentional Deceit will be of special interest to men who are affected by prostate cancer and curious about Dr. Wheeler’s life-saving method for curing patients without surgery to remove the prostate gland. Readers interested in stories about flaws in the justice system may find Intentional Deceit a sobering call for action and change.

Intentional Deceit is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dr. Ronald E. Wheeler, MD believes it is his mission to make a difference in the lives of thousands of patients with prostate cancer and breast cancer. He has been in practice as a urologist for over 30 years and patients travel from all over the world to be under his care. Dr. Wheeler has accrued three Patents and is an expert in 3.0 Tesla MRI (multiparametric) scans and “Double Pass” ultrasound technology. He has an Instructor License in Ablatherm robotic (HIFU) and is fully trained in Sonacare and Focal One applications.

