Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park will host several Jack Frost Winterfest activities 

CANADA, February 15 - While the temperatures are dropping things are heating up for this year’s Jack Frost Winterfest, running February 16-19.

It’s a popular family event in PEI for both locals and visitors and with many of the snow activities taking place at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, it’s gearing up to be another fun-filled celebration for everyone.

The park was approached by festival organizers about participating.

Erin Curley, the park’s acting superintendent of ski operations, said some of the activities that will be taking place at the ski park include coastal tube runs, toddler sliding, ice sculpture, obstacle course, sleigh rides, live music and busker performances, snow art, and more.

While Jack Frost Winterfest is one of the highlights of this season for the ski park, Curley says they have a few new features for skiers too. One of them is getting a new terrain park set up for the Alpine site.

“This is for more adventurous people who want to test their skills over jumps and rails.”

The park is also working on a new version of the popular cross course that was designed for last year’s Canada Games. Cross courses have both naturally-occurring terrain and artificial features. They typically offer a combination of start features, rollers and bank turns.

If skiing isn’t your main winter hobby, the park also offers a many other winter activities.

Curley said they have lots of people using their snowshoe trials and riding fat bikes – which are bikes with larger tires that can travel over snow-covered terrain. Tubing is also a very popular activity.

While skiing is a highlight at the park, other activities are also proving to be very enjoyable to winter outdoor enthusiasts.

“Finding things to do in the winter can be a challenge,” Curley said.

“The great thing about the ski park is we offer something for everyone. From toddlers to seniors, we have activities that anyone can enjoy. Winter is inevitable, so get out there and enjoy all it has to offer.”