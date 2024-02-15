Deutsche Telekom and Brain.ai Unveil Revolutionary App-less Phone at Mobile World Congress

Brain.ai and Deutsche Telekom Take the First Step to Creating an App-less World

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain.ai (also known as Brain Technologies, Inc.) and Deutsche Telekom announced today they will unveil a new app-less phone that humanizes how people interact with their devices, powered by Brain.ai’s Natural AI interface.



Brain.ai is an artificial intelligence company with a mission to make computers an extension of our minds. Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies.

Brain and Deutsche Telekom will make the announcement at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, demoing the visionary AI phone together. Natural AI dynamically creates interfaces on-demand, replacing the need for countless apps. Like a concierge, Natural AI takes over your tasks and takes care of the details.

To meet and see a demo with Brain and Deutsche Telekom at Mobile World Congress or to set up a Zoom briefing, please visit pr@brain.ai .

Brain and Deutsche Telekom will announce and demo the new phone on stage on February 26, 11:30 a.m. CET at Deutsche Telekom’s booth - Hall 3 at Booth 3M31.

Today's software and apps operate on predefined pathways, with programmers establishing fixed connections from user interfaces to backend functionalities. Lacking the context of these connections made by humans, today’s software cannot dynamically adjust or adapt to human needs in real-time, nor can they learn from past connections to adapt to future needs they've not seen before.

The AI phone Brain.ai is presenting together with Deutsche Telekom is breaking the paradigm–with an app-free interface that predicts and generates the next interface contextually, flowing with your thoughts.

At one of the featured showcases, real-life use cases were integrated into Telekom's T Phone, which is already available. When you inquire on the T Phone, “What should I get for my grandma who’s been sick in bed?” it instantly crafts helpful interfaces tailored to your query. You're presented with direct-buy options ranging from “Lap desks for bed-bound activities” to “Pillow wedges for neck and head support, reducing discomfort.” Intrigued by a product? Press on any UI element for further exploration. For instance, selecting “How can this pillow be used?” unfolds a video interface beside the product details, showing real-life usage. This exemplifies the AI Phone's knack for generating context-aware, user-centric interfaces on-demand, making every interaction uniquely personalized.

“When we introduced Natural AI in 2021 as the world’s first consumer generative interface, there was only one goal - allow computers to become natural extensions of our minds; that allows us to focus on what we want, not how to get there,” said Jerry Yue, founder and CEO of Brain.ai. “AI has been used to make technology the center of our lives, consuming more of our time, data, and attention. Together with Deutsche Telekom, we want to take a different approach. We want to use AI to do the exact opposite - making humans the center of technology. You don’t go to apps, apps come to you. We want to put the power back into people’s hands.”

“Artificial intelligence and LLMs will soon be an integral part of mobile devices,” said Jonathan Abrahamson, chief product and digital officer at Deutsche Telekom. “Through the partnership with Brain.ai, we can make the digital experience of our customers not only simpler but also more human-like. Our vision is a magenta concierge for an app-free and human-centric smartphone.”

“We believe our first-of-its-kind partnership will transform the way mobile users interact with their devices by creating a quicker way to get what they want, when they want it,” Yue continued. “Brain.ai and Deutsche Telekom share the vision that the future will be app-less. We’re excited to partner with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies to bring this exciting vision to life.”

About Brain.ai

Brain.ai is an AI and interface company founded in 2015. Brain’s AI organizes the world's software and makes it human-centric and natural to use. The company invents new technologies, design metaphors and developer platforms that allow computers to become an extension of our minds instead of simply our hands.

In 2016, Brain.ai pioneered one-shot learning NLP in the industry, which has become a fundamental technology in many of today's widely used language models. Building on this innovation, Brain.ai invented the world's first consumer generative interface, Natural AI, in 2020. The company expanded its AI ecosystem by launching Imagica AI, a popular no-code AI developer platform in 2023 that has quickly attracted over one million AI developers.

The company has raised $60 million and investors include Laurene Powell Jobs, Goodwater Capital, Scott Cook and WTT Investment.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 245 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed-network lines, and 21 million broadband lines.

We provide fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers.

Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. With a staff of some 206,800 (Dec 31, 2022) employees throughout the world, we generated revenue of 114,4 billion Euros in the 2022 financial year.

Media Contacts:

Victoria Guimarin

Public Relations for Brain.ai

pr@brain.ai