Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size to Cross USD 106.7 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2031 – Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global crop protection chemicals market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2031 . Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for crop protection chemicals is estimated to reach US$ 106.7 billion by the end of 2031. Increasing occurrences of extreme weather events and changing climatic patterns necessitate the development of resilient crop protection solutions capable of mitigating risks associated with droughts, floods, and temperature fluctuations.

Growing consumer demand for sustainably produced food fosters interest in environmentally friendly farming practices and organic crop protection alternatives, prompting manufacturers to explore bio-based and natural solutions. Rising interest in biological control agents, including beneficial insects, microbial pesticides, and biopesticides, offers alternative approaches to conventional chemical pesticides, promoting integrated pest management practices and reducing chemical dependency.

Integration of precision agriculture technologies, such as drones, satellite imaging, and data analytics, enhances crop monitoring, pest surveillance, and targeted pesticide application, optimizing resource allocation and minimizing environmental impact. Increased collaboration among agricultural stakeholders, including farmers, researchers, policymakers, and industry players, fosters knowledge exchange, innovation diffusion, and best practice adoption, driving holistic approaches to crop protection and sustainable agriculture.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides lead the crop protection chemicals market, addressing diverse pest and disease management needs in agriculture.

Foliar application leads the crop protection chemicals market due to its effectiveness in delivering pesticides directly to plant leaves.

Cereals & grains segment leads the crop protection chemicals market due to extensive global cultivation and significant pest management requirements.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing global population and increasing food demand drive the need for efficient crop protection chemicals to enhance agricultural productivity and yield.

Escalating pest pressures and herbicide resistance spur innovation in novel formulations and integrated pest management strategies.

Stringent regulations on pesticide usage and environmental sustainability encourage the development of eco-friendly and safer crop protection solutions.

Advancements in precision agriculture technologies and digital farming tools enable more targeted and effective application of crop protection chemicals.

Increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices in emerging economies fuels demand for crop protection chemicals, presenting significant growth opportunities for industry players.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Regional Profile

North America, led by the United States, boasts a mature market characterized by advanced technology adoption and large-scale farming operations. Major players like Bayer CropScience and Corteva Agriscience dominate, offering a wide range of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides tailored to local needs.

In Europe, stringent regulations on pesticide usage and environmental sustainability drive innovation in bio-based and eco-friendly crop protection solutions. Companies like Syngenta and BASF lead the market, focusing on integrated pest management and precision agriculture technologies to address regulatory challenges and consumer demands.

Asia Pacific emerges as a pivotal market, propelled by population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences. Countries like China and India witness substantial demand for crop protection chemicals, driven by large agricultural sectors and increasing food production needs. Local and multinational players, including UPL Limited and Sumitomo Chemical, compete in this dynamic landscape, catering to diverse cropping systems and pest pressures.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the crop protection chemicals market is dynamic and robust, driven by established giants and innovative newcomers. Agrochemical leaders such as Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, and BASF dominate with extensive product portfolios and global distribution networks. They invest heavily in research, development, and strategic partnerships to maintain market leadership.

Emerging players like Corteva Agriscience and FMC Corporation challenge the status quo with niche formulations and sustainable solutions. Regional players also play a significant role, offering tailored products and localized expertise. The competitive environment fosters innovation, quality, and responsiveness to evolving agricultural needs worldwide.

Product Portfolio

Nissan Chemical Corporation pioneers innovative solutions in specialty chemicals and materials. With a focus on research and development, Nissan Chemical offers a diverse portfolio, including functional materials, electronic components, and agrochemicals, catering to a wide range of industries globally.

Agrinos specializes in sustainable biological crop inputs, enhancing agricultural productivity while promoting environmental stewardship. With cutting-edge microbial and biochemical technologies, Agrinos offers biofertilizers and biostimulants that optimize plant health, soil fertility, and yield potential, ensuring sustainable farming practices worldwide.

ChemChina stands as a global leader in chemical manufacturing, offering a comprehensive range of products and solutions across diverse sectors. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, ChemChina's portfolio spans agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials, driving transformative advancements in various industries and applications.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Key Segments

By Product

Herbicides

Glyphosate

Atrazine

2,4-D

Others

Insecticides

Malathion

Carbaryl

Chlorpyrifos

Others

Fungicides

Chlorathalonil

Sulfur

PCNB

Maneb

Others

Biopesticides

Bactericides

Others (including Nematicides and Molluscicides)

By Dosage Technique

Soil

Foliar

Others (including Deep Plowing and Crop Rotation)

By Crop

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (including Turf and Ornamentals)

By End Use

Open Field & Protective Cultivation

Horticulture

Floriculture

Others (including Terrace Farming and Arboriculture)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

