Monthly U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Set January Record

Total Agency Sales Topped $8.9 Billion on Strong Domestic and International Demand

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) released data showing January air ticket sales totaled $8.9 billion for U.S. travel agencies. This was a 7% increase from January 2023 and the highest January sales total ever recorded by ARC.

Results for January 2024 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total sales $8.9 billion +55% +7% Total passenger trips 25.6 million +52% +7% U.S. domestic trips 15.9 million +58% +8% International trips 9.7 million +44% +6% Average ticket price $546 +1% +3%

“January’s results represent a promising start to air travel in 2024 as we approach the first busy travel period,” said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. “We are already seeing a spike in ticket transactions to popular spring break destinations like Cancun, Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Business travel also had a solid month with corporate travel agency settled trips increasing 7% year over year.”

January ancillary sales increased 37% year over year to $27.9 million, while ancillary transactions increased 39% to 462,856 over the same period.**

More detailed information is available on ARC’s sales statistics page.

About ARC:

ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world’s largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending January 31, 2024, from 10,365 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Ancillary sales

Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked bags, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

© Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.

Randy Spoon Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) 703-816-5119 rspoon@arccorp.com