Spatial variability of aragonite saturation state (Ωarag) in Indonesian coastal waters

Highlights

Regional disparities reveal lower Ωarag in Pari, Lombok; higher levels in Selayar, Flores.

Salinity impact ranges 24.13%–52.92%, showing a negative sea surface temperature-Ωarag correlation.

Climate change projections for 2100 predict substantial Ωarag reduction in Indonesian coastal waters.

The susceptibility to ocean acidification suggests coral reefs deteriorate by 2100, except for those in the coastal waters of Selayar Island.

Abstract

The effects of Ocean acidification (OA) on the coastal waters of small islands in Indonesia have yet to be extensively studied. This research aims to investigate the process of OA in the coastal waters of small Indonesian islands and examine how land-sea interactions impact carbonate mineral saturation. We collected seawater samples from seven locations on small islands in Indonesia between 2015 and 2021 to analyze the aragonite saturation state. The result shows that most of Indonesia’s coastal waters are accompanied by supersaturation of aragonite saturation state (Ωarag>1). Selayar Island’s waters had the highest aragonite saturation, averaging 4.96 ± 0.48, while Pari Island’s coastal waters had the lowest, averaging 2.49 ± 0.50. Salinity had the greatest effect on Ωarag in all of the sampling sites, ranging from 24.13% to 52.92%, except Aceh Island, where temperature had a greater impact (34.35%) than salinity (26.99%). By the end of this century, Ωarag is predicted to decline based on projections related to climate change. Small island coastal waters are expected to experience a more substantial decline compared to those near the mainland, ranging from 4.71% to 79.58%. The coastal waters of Weh and Selayar Island are probably going to decline the greatest, while the coastal waters of Sorong (mainland) are probably going to decline the least. All seven sampling locations are expected to observe the decrease. This decline will be observed at all seven sampling locations, with Ωarag values ranging from 1.91 to 3.35.

Afdal, Bengen D. G., Wahyudi A. J., Rastina, Prayitno H. B., Hamzah F. & Koropitan A. F., 2024. Spatial variability of aragonite saturation state (Ωarag) in Indonesian coastal waters. Marine Environmental Research 195: 106377. doi: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2024.106377. Article (subscription required).

