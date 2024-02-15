Veterinary Telemedicine Market Sector on Track to Hit US$ 746 Million by 2034, Fueled by a Robust 17.80% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

Unequal Access to Traditional Veterinary Care to Raise Scope of Veterinary Telemedicine Services. Veterinary telemedicine integrates AI and IoT into EHR systems, optimizing data management for evidence-based decisions, enhancing efficiency in pet healthcare.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The veterinary telemedicine market value is expected to rise from US$ 145 million in 2024 to US$ 746 million by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a robust CAGR of 17.80% over the next decade.



Increasing expenditure on pet healthcare in response to rising pet ownership is creating a demand for convenient and cost-effective solutions like telemedicine. Busy pet owners, people with limited mobility, or those with limited veterinary access value telemedicine services for pets. Market players are advancing their telecommunication technology to enable more effective as well as comprehensive consultations. By doing so, they are gaining more customers for their superior veterinary telemedicine services. Increasing awareness, government support, a tech-savvy population, and rising high-tech adoption are some other factors that are compelling market growth.

“Adoption of veterinary telemedicine is rising in the major geographies. Market players are thus expected to maximize their annual revenue generation by adopting innovative technologies,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Veterinary Telemedicine Market Report

From 2019 to 2023, the veterinary telemedicine market registered a CAGR of 21.3%.

The tele-diagnosis segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 17.5% through 2034.

through 2034. Based on technology, the video conferencing segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United States is a top market for veterinary telemedicine. In the upcoming years, the market is projected to acquire a value of US$ 133.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. China is another key market, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.4% and reach US$ 117.3 million by 2034.

and reach by 2034. The growth rate of markets in Japan and South Korea is expected to be 18.7% and 19.7% over the next ten years.

Competitive Landscape in the Veterinary Telemedicine Market:

Market players are engaged in business activities like new product launches, strategic collaborations, and geographical expansion as emerging countries continue adopting veterinary telehealth. Industry participants are further providing specialized services for certain pet types or conditions to attract keen customer segments. Key players are further linking telemedicine consultations with online pharmacies, pet insurance, or delivery services for the convenience of pet owners.

Industry contenders are further leveraging AI and machine learning to provide efficient and personalized care. Additionally, they are collaborating with technology providers to create distinct solutions like real-time health monitoring tools and virtual reality consultations to lure in more customers. Moreover, players are investing in accessible and intuitive platforms with features like secure messaging, video conferencing, and data sharing to streamline consultations.

Latest Developments in the Veterinary Telemedicine Market



Televet entered into a partnership with Cornell University Hospital for Animals in August 2020. This development facilitated the deployment of a telehealth platform for veterinary telehealth operations.

Zoetis collaborated with telemedicine firms like Video with My Vet and Vet-AI in July 2020 to capture information from clients on their smart mobiles via virtual consultations, thereby driving market growth.

Top 14 Key Players in the Veterinary Telemedicine Market

Airvet Activ4Pets BabelBark, Inc. GuardianVets PetDesk, Petzam TeleTails Televet Vetster, Inc. VitusVet Whiskers Worldwide, LLC Virtuwoof, LLC FirstVet PawSquad Petriage Inc.

Veterinary Telemedicine Market Segmentation

By Service Type:

Tele-diagnosis

Tele-consultation

Tele-monitoring

Tele-surgery Support

Telepathology



By Technology:

Video Conferencing

Mobile Apps

Web-Based Platforms

Wearable Devices

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions



By Animal Type:

Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats)

Livestock (Cattle, Poultry)

Exotic Pets (Birds, Reptiles)

Equine (Horses, Ponies)

Aquatic Animals (Fish, Aquatic Reptiles)



By End User:

Veterinary Clinics

Pet Owners

Livestock Producers

Research Institutions

Animal Shelters and Rescues



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





