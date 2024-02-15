Edible Garden to Participate in the Inaugural New Jersey Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Executive Roundtable Hosted by the New Jersey Economic Development Agency (NJEDA)

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable Produce and products, today announced that Scott Prendergast, Chief Data Officer at the Company will be participating in the inaugural New Jersey Controlled Environment Agriculture Virtual Executive Roundtable taking place on February 15, 2024.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, “We are pleased that Scott has been asked to participate in this roundtable event. We view it as a testament to Edible Garden being recognized for its leadership position in CEA. Scott's participation in this industry event builds on previous Company initiatives regarding commitment to food safety and innovation such as the EPA-funded joint research study currently underway, in which Edible Garden is partnering with the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and the USDA. This collaborative effort focuses on examining the effects of nanobubble technology in a Controlled Environment Agriculture setting. Moreover, Edible Garden is involved in a partnership with the high-tech firm, BRISEA Group Inc, to deploy BRISEA’s nanobubble generator demo unit at the Company’s Belvidere, New Jersey facility. Additionally, the Company has partnered on a research study with the Auburn University Department of Horticulture regarding food safety issues and fresh produce contamination, such as listeria.”

"Today's consumers prioritize not only the nutritional value and eco-friendliness of their food but, above all, its safety. Recent produce recalls have only heightened these concerns. While facing potential risks is a reality for any company, Edible Garden has led the industry in safety and sustainability, staying true to our 'Simply Local…Simply Fresh™' ethos. We are committed to producing our products with the highest safety standards and utilizing efficient energy practices. Our meticulous approach covers every step—from cultivation to packaging—within our sanitized, controlled indoor settings, so that our produce consistently meets high-quality standards. We continue our involvement in Walmart’s Project Gigaton, an admirable initiative aimed at eliminating 1 billion metric tons of emissions from the global value chain by 2030. Our dedication to sustainability in the CEA sector previously earned us the title of “Giga Guru” from Project Gigaton. Furthermore, Edible Garden is actively involved with The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), a collective aimed at enhancing food safety through industry-led insights and standards. This collaboration unites foremost food safety authorities from various sectors, such as retail, manufacturing, food service, international bodies, governments, academia, and global food industry service providers, to ensure safety throughout the food supply chain."

Scott Prendergast added, “I am excited to participate in the inaugural CEA Executive Roundtable. The challenges that the industry faces in sustainability and food safety are undeniable. At Edible Garden, we have been collaborating with prominent partners like the EPA, the USDA, NJIT, and Auburn University to address these critical concerns for consumers. The New Jersey Economic Development Agency (NJEDA) recognizes these as serious issues and they have uniquely structured this roundtable to bring thought leaders and industry veterans together to identify the issues as well as brainstorm possible solutions. Partnering with the NJEDA presents the industry with a unique chance to mobilize additional resources to confront and overcome the sustainability and food safety issues that afflict our industry."

"Edible Garden is at the forefront of pioneering a safer, more sustainable food system through its dedication to research and technological advancements. A prime example of such innovation is our patented GreenThumb software, designed to meticulously track plants across the supply chain. This technology allows for the precise monitoring of plant growth and distribution within the greenhouse, enhancing quality control and traceability from production to the consumer. Furthermore, our patented Self-Watering Display technology marks a significant leap forward in extending plant shelf life, maximizing freshness, and dramatically cutting down on spoilage at retail outlets. In alignment with our Zero-Waste Inspired® vision, these self-watering displays enable retailers to showcase plants at their best, minimizing waste and delivering premium products to customers.” concluded Mr. Kras.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (US No: US D1,010,365 S) enables retailers to present plants in their prime, reducing waste and offering superior products to consumers. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

