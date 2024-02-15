Newsweek Recognizes Texas Capital Among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024

Recognition Follows Top Workplace Award, Other Recent Awards for Banking Services

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, announced today the firm has been named as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024 by Newsweek .

The newly published report by Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group highlights the top large and mid-size companies recognized by their employees for genuinely respecting and valuing individuals from different walks of life.

The scoring process involved thorough examinations of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey conducted among a diverse group of more than 220,000 U.S. employees representing more than 1.5 million companies. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with. Learn more about the recognition here .

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek,” said Shannon Jurecka, chief human resources officer for Texas Capital. “By fostering a respectful workplace where everyone is valued, Texas Capital serves to strengthen our position as an employer of choice and the premier full-service financial services firm headquartered in Texas.”

The Newsweek recognition is the second workplace-related honor that Texas Capital has received in recent weeks: The Dallas Morning News named the firm as a 2023 Top Workplace in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area in November. Additional recent accolades Texas Capital has garnered include recognition as the Best Regional Bank for 2024 by Bankrate and as one of the Best Southwest Regional Banks and firms with the Best Money Market Accounts for 2024 by GOBankingRates.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, building a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com .

