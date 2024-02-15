Marjorie Kohls 1946 - 2024

Marjorie "Maggie" Kohls, born July 12, 1946, passed away on February 3, 2024, after a 13-month battle with cancer. She fought courageously, remaining feisty and spirited until the end.

Maggie is survived by daughters Kimberly Kohls and Trisha Pergande (Ron), grandchildren Canyon and Presley, and sister Diana Reep. Maggie was a lifelong learner and taught us all that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. As a single mom, she earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil engineering. She went on to earn her law degree at the youthful age of 60.

After graduating from Chicago-Kent College of Law, Maggie was inspired to move to North Dakota as a prosecutor in the North Dakota court system.

Later, she became a public defender at Standing Rock Indian Reservation Tribal Court. Maggie was always a passionate and engaged member and leader within her community groups, including Mensa, League of Women Voters, Libertarian Party, Dakota Zoo, bowling league and several book clubs. She was a fierce believer in individual rights and taught us all to stand up for what we believe in. "If you don't chew your food, who will?"

A celebration of life will be held for Maggie at Ale Works / Bismarck Brewing in Bismarck, ND on April 6, 2024 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm where we hope to share stories about Maggie and the lives she touched.