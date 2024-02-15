Submit Release
Notifying EMA of changes to contact persons (veterinary medicines)

Applicants and marketing authorisation holders for veterinary medicines are required to notify the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of any upcoming changes to contact persons specified in the application form for initial marketing authorisation, to enable EMA to update its databases.

Applicants or marketing authorisation holders should submit any changes to the contact persons specified in the application form (sections 2.4.1, 2.4.3 and 2.5.1.1) via EMA Service Desk and attaching a completed template on  company headed paper.

Applicant / marketing authorisation holder change of contact person for product invented name / product number template

English (EN) (38 KB - DOC)View

You need an EMA account to use EMA Service Desk. If you do not have one, you can create one via the EMA Account Management portal.

With regard to the qualified person in the EEA for pharmacovigilance (QPPV) referred to in section 2.4.4 of the application form, marketing authorisation holders should notify any changes via a variation not requiring assessment (VNRA), classification C.1.

