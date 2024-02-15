Multi-stakeholder webinar on the HMA-EMA Catalogues of real-world data sources and studies, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 4 March 2024, 10:00 (CET) to 4 March 2024, 12:00 (CET)

This event will provide an overview of the HMA-EMA Catalogues of real-world data sources and studies including their benefits and significance in regulatory practices. It will also explain how to use the catalogues, user roles and responsibilities effectively.

The event will also contain a demonstration showcasing key features of the platform and speakers will provide information on supporting documentation, including user guides and FAQs, to optimise the use of the catalogues.

A video recording will be made available after the event.