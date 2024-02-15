Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,907 in the last 365 days.

Multi-stakeholder webinar on the HMA-EMA Catalogues of real-world data sources and studies, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 4 March 2024, 10:00 (CET) to 4 March 2024, 12:00 (CET)

This event will provide an overview of the HMA-EMA Catalogues of real-world data sources and studies including their benefits and significance in regulatory practices. It will also explain how to use the catalogues, user roles and responsibilities effectively.

The event will also contain a demonstration showcasing key features of the platform and speakers will provide information on supporting documentation, including user guides and FAQs, to optimise the use of the catalogues.

A video recording will be made available after the event.

You just read:

Multi-stakeholder webinar on the HMA-EMA Catalogues of real-world data sources and studies, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 4 March 2024, 10:00 (CET) to 4 March 2024, 12:00 (CET)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more