Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,909 in the last 365 days.

Herbal medicinal product: Plantaginis ovatae seminis tegumentumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

Side effects have been reported with ispaghula husk medicines, including flatulence and abdominal distension (swelling of the belly). There is a risk of a build-up of hard, dry stool, particularly if Ispaghula husk is swallowed without enough liquid. Allergic reactions including rhinitis (runny nose), conjunctivitis (reddening and inflammation of the white of the eye), bronchospasm (excessive and prolonged contraction of the airway muscles) and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) may also occur. When handling the powder preparation, inhalation of the powder should be avoided as this may lead to allergic sensitization and the potential development of allergies.

The HMPC recommended that ispaghula husk should not be used in patients with a sudden change in bowel habit that persists for more than two weeks, and in patients with undiagnosed bleeding of the rectum and failure to pass stools following the use of a laxative. It should also not be used in patients with conditions that involve a narrowing of the stomach and gut, and patients who have difficulty swallowing or have problems with their throat.

Further information on the risks associated with ispaghula husk medicines, including the appropriate precautions for their safe use, can be found in the monograph under the tab 'All documents'.

You just read:

Herbal medicinal product: Plantaginis ovatae seminis tegumentumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more