Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Oncaspar, pegaspargase, Date of authorisation: 14/01/2016, Revision: 17, Status: Authorised

Studies showed Oncaspar to be effective in patients with ALL, including patients who were allergic to asparaginase. Oncaspar also comes with the advantage of requiring fewer injections as the medicine stays longer in the body than some other asparaginases. However, the data in adult patients were limited and the company that markets the medicine is to provide further data of its benefit in this group of patients.

The European Medicines Agency therefore decided that Oncaspar’s benefits are greater than its risks and it can be authorised for use in the EU.

As for its risks, the side effects of Oncaspar are similar to those of other asparaginase medicines and are manageable.

